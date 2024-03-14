'Dream come true' for photography competition winner as exhibition celebrating Telford goes on display

The exhibition is a new addition to Meeting Point House in Southwater and is a partnership between Meeting Point Trust and the Lloyds Bank Foundation.

Ann Johnson, the Lloyds Bank Foundation local implementation lead for Telford & Wrekin, said photographs were part of the work ‘Re-imagining Telford’.

She said: “My role is to strengthen small community-led organisations and find new ways of designing and resourcing services so that people facing complex issues get the support they need, when they need it and in ways that work best for them.

“During some workshops with groups of young adults last year, we realised that people identify with Telford in very different ways - is it a town or a borough? What does it mean to people?