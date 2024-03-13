Power cable explosion at Telford industrial estate

Firefighters were sent to investigate the incident at Halesfield 24 at midday.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 12pm on Wednesday, March 13, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident in Telford.

"Small explosion and smoking caused by damage to an electricity cable. Full investigation completed and incident now left in the care of National Grid.

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central station.

National Grid engineers were also sent out. According to the energy firm's power cut checking website, there are no power outages in the area.