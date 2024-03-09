Telford PCSO to take on London marathon supporting disabled young people access sport

In just six weeks, 55-year-old PCSO Andy Hudson will undertake his first ever marathon to raise money for Get Kids Going.

The charity aims to provide sporting opportunities for disabled children and young people up to Paralympic level.

The Telford-based PCSO provides support for two Telford schools, Hadley Learning Community and Charlton School, and has been taking part in weekly parkruns and "the odd 10k" since starting the job 14 years ago.

"I have a few friends who either themselves or their family members have disabilities and have found it difficult to get into sport," Andy explained.

"Sport is really helpful for mental health issues and I want to help give people with disabilities the opportunity access that help too."

Andy said he was undertaking the training and the marathon as part of improving his own mental and emotional wellbeing after a diagnosis of depression and anxiety in summer 2023.

He will be undertaking the Ironbridge Half Marathon in just three weeks' time in preparation for the big event.

The London Marathon will take place on Sunday, April 21.

For more information or to donate to Andy's mission, visit justgiving.com/page/hudders-takes-on-london.