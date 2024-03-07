Council faces calls to drop swimming pool plan

Last week Telford & Wrekin Council approved a council tax rise of 4.99 per cent to cover the growing cost of children and adult social care.

The approved medium-term financial strategy includes delivering ongoing savings, including from additional income, of £15.8m during the next financial year.

Also approved by councillors was a capital investment program totalling £420m. Included in the capital programme is £8.7m for a new swimming pool.

The council is set to spend £2.7m on the Captain Matthew Webb Swimming Pool in Dawley during the next financial year and the remainder in 2025/26.

Councillor Andrew Eade, Conservative group leader, has asked for the review of the capital programme.

“A review and reprogramming of capital expenditure is vital on the council to ease the pressure on the council’s revenue accounts,” he told last week’s full council meeting.

“The inclusion of Dawley swimming pool vanity project frankly looks even more ridiculous in the current times than it ever did before, a swimming pool we don’t need.”

Councillor Bill Tomlinson said he supported the actions of 90 per cent of the council’s budget and that he agreed with ‘the majority’ of the council’s capital expenditure, including investing in Nuplace homes and investing in industrial development.

He added: “I would ask the local authority, in part with councillor Eade, that if we’re in such an emergency situation where we’ve got to save every penny that we can for every service that we can then capital expenditure must be reviewed stringently to think ‘will it give us a return? Is it absolutely necessary?’

“We’ve got to pay the interest and the running costs of whatever we’ve bought. If we’re really struggling for pennies, not through our fault, but because the government has imposed tis ridiculous settlement on us then we’ve got to be in an emergency situation and I would ask you all to look at that capital expenditure.

“Can we cut any of it back to save the other services that we need?”

Councillor Nigel Dugmore, ward member for Muxton, said that cuts to services could be halved by the ‘cancelling’ the swimming pool.

He suggested that government Levelling Up funding could be used to build a leisure pool in Telford Town Centre instead.

He said “Instead of a hotel with one parking space to four bedrooms, why not have a leisure pool like Water World in Stoke which would benefit everyone?

“It would be hugely popular and help to attract visitors from outside the borough. You could do it, you’ve got the money.”

Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member for the economy and neighbourhood services, said that the Levelling Up money is being used for the digital skills and enterprise hub in Station Quarter.

He said the scheme would equipe people with the skills they need to enter the workplace and ‘thriving’ economy in Telford & Wrekin.

“Dawley is one of the most challenged communities in our borough in an area where they have no access to leisure facilities at all,” said councillor Carter.

“This Labour Telford & Wrekin plan demonstrates that no matter how tough we will continue to deliver for residents.

“That investment into business and skills will ensure that we create conditions for businesses to invest in our borough and residents can rely on having access to work and training.

Councillor Carolyn Healey, cabinet member for leisure, said that investing in leisure facilities will ‘enrich residents’ lives’ and contribute to improved health outcomes which she says will save future costs in health and social care.