Beauty therapy students using skills to help care home residents

The Maples Care Home in Telford said it was excited at the new partnership with Telford College students, which will bring the benefits of beautify therapy to its residents.

It said the collaboration is intended to enhance the quality of life for the residents by "incorporating innovative and creative approaches to their care".

In a statement The Maples said: "Beautify therapy has been proven to have a positive impact on mental and emotional well-being. By engaging in various therapies and creative activities, residents can experience a sense of accomplishment, improved self-esteem, and a boost in overall happiness.

"The partnership with Telford College students will provide residents with the opportunity to engage in activities such as hand massages, manicures, and blow dries, allowing them to experience new treatments and explore new things.

"The Maples Care Home believes that by integrating education and community engagement, they can create a vibrant and stimulating environment for their residents. This collaboration with Telford College students not only benefits the residents but also provides an invaluable learning experience for the students."

Through the partnership students will be able to apply their skills and knowledge in a real-world setting, gaining practical experience – and making a positive impact on the lives of others.

"We are thrilled to partner with Telford College students to bring beautify therapy to our residents," said Kevin Bradley at The Maples Care Home. "We believe that incorporating creative activities will not only improve the well-being of our residents but also foster a sense of community and connection.

"We look forward to seeing the positive impact this collaboration will have on both our residents and the students involved."