Church of England planning to close Telford church 'in poor state of repair'

An order has been published announcing plans to shut the Church of Saint Peter in St Georges, for public worship.

A consultation on the plan closes on Monday, April 8.

The order stating the intention to shut the church includes a note from 2022, where church leaders described the building as “in a state of poor repair needing circa £1m to be spent on it to make the building safe and fit for purpose”.

Services have been taking place at the Holy Trinity Academy.

If closure goes ahead as planned then the church building will be the responsibility of the Lichfield Diocesan Board of Finance for care and maintenance, pending a decision on its future.

Meanwhile, Shropshire Council’s planning department is to consider the authority’s own proposal to redevelop a major part of Shrewsbury.

The application for the demolition of the Riverside Shopping Centre also includes a request for permission to create a new public park, including pocket gardens, event space and an amphitheatre.

The council is also being asked to decide on proposals for the change of use at a Grade II listed building.

The application for the North East wing of Berwick House asks for permission to use it as an office in conjunction with a previously approved proposal for a wedding venue.

An accountants premises could become a home under fresh plans to be considered.

The proposal is for the Dyke Ruscoe and Hayes building at 110 Corve Street in Ludlow.

The application requests permission for change of use from an accountants to a single residential dwelling.

A barn could also be converted into a home if plans are given the go-ahead.

The proposal asks for consent to convert a Grade II listed barn at Wigley, Stoney Stretton, into a residential property.

Meanwhile a notice has been published by Department of Environment Farming and Rural affairs, notifyinig the public of a number of aplpications to carry out badger culling in the county.