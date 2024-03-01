Telford McDonald's restaurant remains closed with council investigation 'still ongoing'

The McDonald's on the Wrekin Retail Park is one of the busiest fast food restaurants in the town, but surprisingly shut last weekend.

A note in the window said: "Due to unforeseen circumstance we have had to shut the store. We apologise for the inconvenience."

McDonald's has been asked why the restaurant was shut but has not yet responded.

The McDonald's at the Wrekin Retail Park was closed last weekend.

Telford & Wrekin Council has now said that 'an investigation is still ongoing' relating to the restaurant, but that it was not able to comment further.

A spokesman for the council said: "We are aware that McDonald’s restaurant, located at the Wrekin Retail Park is once again closed. As an investigation is still ongoing, we are unable to comment at this stage."

The restaurant was also closed in January, with owners saying the move had been taken as they were dealing with a 'pest sighting' and had shut for investigations.