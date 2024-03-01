Progress update delivered on Telford's Station Quarter development

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Station Quarter development, which is currently being constructed on the 5.91 hectares of land between Telford Town Centre and the railway station, will include housing, offices, commercial units and flexible retail units.

Now, the council says the next stage of work is set to begin, which will include the creation of new public amenity spaces and squares, and improvements to the highway network to support the new homes being built.

To enable this, works on the embankment off Lawn Central, will start on March 4, lasting approximately two weeks.

This work will facilitate the removal of the footbridge, due this coming spring, which will be followed by the installation of a new ramp and steps in the late summer - which will require partial and full road closures along Lawn Central.

A new crossing will be installed later in the year.

How Station Quarter is set to look under the plans

Councillor Lee Carter said: "The progress achieved on the Station Quarter development marks a significant step forward in transforming this part of Telford into a quality environment for residents to live, work and learn in.

"We are committed to providing the best opportunities we can for our residents whether that be through learning, taking up new skills, good quality homes to live in, the best roads to travel on and the best public spaces to enjoy."

The council says all phase one developments, including the completion of The Quad - a digital skills and enterprise hub - and 189 town houses and apartments, are on track to be delivered by autumn 2026.