KSI and Sidemen welcome 14-year-old leukaemia survivor from Shropshire for dream day out

Yuvraj Singh, from Lawley, was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2020 at just ten years old.

Since then the youngster has undergone a successful stem-cell transplant, which saw him recover from the illness – but he has been left with major ongoing complications.

Yuvraj's mum, Surjeet Kaur, explained that there have been long-term side effects from the stem cell transplant.

They have affected his skin pigment and mean he has no hair follicles, with no chance of them growing back.

Surjeet said that Yuvraj, who has two brothers, still requires ongoing treatment, and that despite his Sikh heritage, his skin tone will never come back.

The charity Rays of Sunshine, which helps brighten the lives of seriously ill youngsters by granting wishes, has stepped up to make one of the 14-year-old's wishes come true.