Four people stuck in lift are rescued by fire brigade in Telford

The incident happened at New Town House in Telford town centre.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 5.08pm on Thursday, February 29, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as 'lift rescue persons locked in' in Telford.

"Four people [were] released from lift car by using lift key. Lift car has been isolated until engineer attends."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central station.