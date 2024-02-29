Engineers scrambled to fix Telford power cut caused by 'third party damage'

The power cut hit properties in the Hopkins Heath area of TF5 at just before 10am with engineers scrambled to the scene at 12.23pm.

A spokesperson for National Grid estimated that power will be restored by 4pm today. But there was good news at just before 12.30pm as fast work by engineers saw power restored.

The company said sorry for any inconvenience the cut is causing customers adding: "There is currently third party damage to our network in your area. We are working hard to resolve the issue."