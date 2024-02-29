£1.5m Telford farmhouse offers 'exquisite blend of classic elegance and contemporary living'

The six-bedroom detached farmhouse is Grade II listed and sits at Longswood Farm, in the countryside north of Telford.

With views of the Wrekin from the garden the 'captivating' home includes a 'breakfast kitchen', five reception rooms, and four bathrooms.

Marketed by Prestige by Mannleys the property also includes a separate one-bedroom annexe and games room and gym.

The listing invites prospective buyers to "step into the timeless charm and modern functionality of Longswood Farm, a picturesque estate accessed through a private electric gated entry".

It adds: "This stunning Grade II listed farmhouse offers an exquisite blend of classic elegance and contemporary living."

Also buyers are advised that the house is close to "several reputable schools, including Prestfelde, Old Hall, Birchfield, and Packwood Haugh for prep schools, and Shrewsbury School, Wrekin College, Shrewsbury High School, Thomas Telford, and Adams Grammar for secondary education".

The farmhouse is on the market for £1.5m

The listing describes what people can expect for their hard-earned £1.5m.

It states: "The heart of the home, a fully equipped open-plan kitchen with a feature Marble Quartz island, sets the stage for culinary delight and social gatherings. A versatile half landing provides flexibility as a playroom, library, or study, while the adjacent large family room, adorned with a wood burner, creates a warm and inviting atmosphere.

"The formal drawing and dining rooms, both enhanced by wood burners, not only exude elegance but also offer panoramic views to the front. The ground floor boasts additional amenities, including a well-sized dual-aspect study, a utility room, a boot room, and a spacious cloakroom, complemented by convenient cellars.

"Ascending to the first floor, the guest bedroom provides comfort with its en suite shower room, while the large master suite maximizes front views. An adjoining large dressing room precedes a spacious bathroom equipped with a separate bath and shower, along with a double sink.

"The third floor reveals a generously sized second guest bedroom, currently arranged as a TV room, with its own en suite. A sizable family shower room is followed by three additional double bedrooms, ensuring ample space for family and guests.

"Adjacent to the main house, discover a dedicated gym and a substantial games room, complemented by a one-bedroom annexe featuring its own bathroom. The mature and well-established garden presents the potential for expansion beyond the current dog's pen/storage area, offering the exciting prospect of refurbishing the fallen building into a summer house with scenic views.

"On the other side, explore three paddocks, once used for sheep, which could effortlessly convert to equestrian use due to an existing stable.

"Extensive barns are available by separate negotiation these have great potential for conversion into residential units subject to all necessary planning approvals."

For full details visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/66740003/