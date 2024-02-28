Shropshire Star
Anti-social off-road bike riding could see you evicted, warn Telford police

Police have reminded the owners of off-road bikes that property landlords can evict them if they are caught riding anti-socially.

By Richard Williams
West Mercia Police is clamping down on off road motorbike riding in public

The warning comes after a landlord in Telford was informed of his tenant's conduct after their off-road bike was seized.

West Mercia Police said as part of Operation Spree, officers will be informing landlords of incidents where tenants, their family and visitors have caused anti-social behaviour.

A spokesperson said: "Riding an off-road bike causes alarm, distress or annoyance and could constitute a breach of tenancy. All landlords can take action against tenants causing anti-social behaviour.

"If after relevant intervention the behaviour doesn’t cease, landlords have the power to evict tenants behaving anti-socially."

Officers have asked if people know anyone riding off-road bikes or where they ride and store the bikes they should email opspree@westmercia.police.uk

