Telford teenager who threatened woman with knife and damaged walls gets community order
A teenager who threatened a woman with a kitchen knife and damaged walls at her house has been told he has a last chance to make changes in his life.
Plus
By Sue Austin
Published
Luke Willis, 18, of Stebbings, Sutton Hill, Telford, committed the offences at an address in Telford on November 27 last year.
He pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court in January to threatening a person with an offensive weapon and damaging property and his sentence was deferred until Friday.