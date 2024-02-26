Roads minister outlines how Shropshire is set to benefit from millions of pounds of new roads money

Roads minister Guy Opperman is today (Monday) on a whistle-stop tour of Shropshire, Mid Wales and Telford telling members of the press how money redirected from the scrapped northern leg of HS2 will be spent.

Shropshire and Telford will be getting £243m to improve transport links. In Shropshire the £136.4 million it will be getting will be broken down into nearly £20 million over each of seven years from 2025.

Mr Opperman was joined by Shropshire Council highways chief Councillor Dan Morris, south Shropshire Conservative parliamentary candidate Stuart Anderson, and road campaigner Rebecca Hill at Leebotwood Village Hall car park on the A49.

Mrs Hill started a campaign to get a pelican crossing on the busy A49 which school children have to cross when they are catching and getting off the school bus.

Mr Opperman said it would be up to the local council working alongside MPs to decide how to spend the money. But he said it could be on anything from pothole fixing to pedestrian crossings.

"It gives certainty of funding and is over seven years so it is helpful," said Mr Opperman who added that it is "not for any other part of the local authority budgeting.

The money can't be diverted into the controversial Shrewsbury North West Relief Road, which is a separate project, he said. It is also one which the government has committed to fund.