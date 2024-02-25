Off road biker sought

The male was pictured on Saturday after being spotted on the scrambler at around 1.20pm in the Shawbirch area of the town.

Appealing for information, PCSO Katy Balaam said: "Do you know this male? Do you know where he stores this bike?

"Any information you provide will help us tackle the anti social use of off road bikes. Please email opspree@westmercia.police.uk"