The new store in Coopers Mill in Apley, Telford, opens on Thursday and the convenience store chain is giving away golden tickets to the first 100 customers with a chance to win a range of prizes – from a luxury hamper to £100 to spend in store.

The "Your Co-op" convenience store will be open from 7am to 10pm each day and will offer essential grocery items, from fruit and vegetables, fresh meat and flowers to wines, spirits and chilled beer.

It will also host a wide range of award-winning COOK frozen ready meals, as well as a Costa Express machine, hot food to go, a fresh orange juice machine, and an InPost facility for online Click & Collect deliveries.

Across the opening weekend, shoppers will have the opportunity to sample a selection of the best-selling COOK range, as well as taste a number of in-store bakery items and Fairtrade wine and chocolate for free.

For the first 10 days, all Your Co-op members will also receive a 10 per cent discount every time they shop at the Apley store, valid until Saturday, March 9.

As part of Your Co-op Food’s commitment to giving back to the local community, a foodbank collection point for Telford Crisis Support will be also be available at the branch.

Your Co-op has invested more than £605k into the new Your Co-op Apley store and is one of 13 in Shropshire with a new Little Pioneers Nursery also set to open later this year.

Denis Bell-Blake, store manager at the new Apley branch, said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to our new store in Apley next week and meet our new neighbours. There’s going to be some brilliant activity on the opening day, with 100 great prizes up for grabs and the chance to sample some of our products over the weekend.

“It’s great to be investing in the local area, bringing more jobs as well serving and supporting the community by providing convenience, high quality choice including a wide range of Fairtrade produce, as well as opportunities to do good together within the local community. We look forward to welcoming customers to the new store – and good luck to our first 100 customers in winning a Golden Ticket!”