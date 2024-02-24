Busy Telford McDonald's branch shut 'due to unforeseen circumstances'

The McDonald's branch at the Wrekin Retail park in Telford was shut today – with traffic cones blocking off all entrances and exits to the car park.

A sign was posted in the window of the restaurant which says: "Due to unforeseen circumstance we have had to shut the store. We apologise for the inconvenience."

The branch is closed today

The restaurant is one of the town's busiest but was also closed for a period in January.

On that occasion owners said they were dealing with a 'pest sighting' and had shut for investigations.