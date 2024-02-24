Busy Telford McDonald's branch shut 'due to unforeseen circumstances'
A busy fast food restaurant has closed due to "unforeseen circumstances".
The McDonald's branch at the Wrekin Retail park in Telford was shut today – with traffic cones blocking off all entrances and exits to the car park.
A sign was posted in the window of the restaurant which says: "Due to unforeseen circumstance we have had to shut the store. We apologise for the inconvenience."
The restaurant is one of the town's busiest but was also closed for a period in January.
On that occasion owners said they were dealing with a 'pest sighting' and had shut for investigations.