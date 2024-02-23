Telford motorcyclist, 19, in court on injury and drugs charges

Joshua Rhodes, aged 19, of Ravensdale Drive, Muxton, in Telford, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where he gave no indication of his plea.

Rhodes has been charged with causing serious injury to a person while driving a Honda CBF 125 motorcycle in Hadley, Telford, on May 31, 2023.

He opted to have his case dealt with at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Rhodes has also been charged with two counts of drug driving on the same date.

He is charged with having nearly 16 times the limit of the cocaine metabolyte, benzoylecgonine in his blood, when he recorded 791 units when the limit is 50.

Rhodes is also charged with having 3.3 units of cannabis in his blood when the limit is 2.

Judge Kevin Grego told Rhodes that he must appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on March 25 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.