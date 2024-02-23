Telford International Centre snooker arena cleared after spectator falls ill

A medical emergency meant a halt in proceedings on Friday during the first frame of John Higgins' quarter final match with Zhang Anda at the Players Championship being held at the centre.

The players and spectators left the snooker auditorium while medics attended to the person who fell ill.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: "There was an incident with a member of the audience taking unwell. However, they have received medical attention and are now in a stable condition."

The players went to practice tables within the building and resumed their match after a 22-minute break.