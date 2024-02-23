Mother gives birth on housing estate with baby unable to wait until they got to hospital

Karla and Edd Linkins, from Aqueduct in Telford, have shared the story of the arrival of Darcy-Anne, and how her dad caught her as she flew out – before she landed on the floor of their Nissan Qashqai.

Edd revealed how he had been on the phone to 999 with the call handler talking him through the process, but when he saw Darcy's head appear, he knew that the ambulance would not be arriving and he would be delivering their new baby himself.

Karla, 35, and a financial crime consultant at Phoenix, said her waters broke at around 3.50am on Wednesday, February 7.

The couple went to Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) where they were seen and given the option to stay and wait, but without a bed because the hospital was so busy.

Parents Karla-Anne and Edd with Finley and and Darcy-Anne, who was born in their family Nissan

They decided to return home and "ride out the labour" with plans to return in time to give birth.

Karla's mum had come round to look after their first-born Finley, six, and make sure he got to school if they needed to dash back to the hospital.

For Karla she had not been expecting a rapid delivery after spending seven hours giving birth to Finley.

But having only arrived back at 7am it wasn't long before they were out of the door again.

Karla said: "Obviously Finley had school that day so he came downstairs and was having breakfast on the sofa and there's me walking round having random contractions with my mum frantically writing down the time I was having them.