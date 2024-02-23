Italian tenor in Mario Lanza tribute concert

Mario Lanza fans will get the chance to relive the glory days of the great Italian-American tenor at a special concert next month.

World-renowned singer Yuri Sabatini, from Rome, will be joined by Shropshire mezzo soprano Tara Marisa Kelsey and popular Midland pianist Ian Stephenson for the concert in Wolverhampton.

Hollywood star Lanza was a global superstar in the 1940s and 50s up until his untimely death in 1959, at the age of 38.

The show will be held on March 15 at Newhampton Arts Centre in Dunkley Street, Whitmore Reans, starting at 7.30pm.

Yuri was awarded the Best Male Singer award at a Royal Opera House competition in 2008, which saw him singing to more than 10,000 people in London’s Trafalgar Square.

He was also a semi-finalist in the Mario Lanza singing competition in 2017 and has appeared on the BBC and Songs of Praise.

Tara, from Telford, said the concert would celebrate Lanza's life through a rich repertoire of popular songs and great operatic arias, including his major hits Because You're Mine, Come Prima and Be My Love to name but a few.

Tickets, priced £18, can be booked on 01902 572090.