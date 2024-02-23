Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council said the lodge at Hadley Cemetery would be put on the market, after a decision taken in a private session of the council's recent meeting.

The council said the sale could raise "hundreds of thousands of pounds" to be spent in the community.

But the decision has been criticised by local residents who say the council should have consulted the public before taking the decision to sell the building.

The building has previously been home to the cemetery manager and has been in possession of the council for a number of years.

The council said the management of the cemetery would now be taken on by the clerk's team.