'Britain's most unwanted dog' finally goes to new home after spending over half his life in kennels

After spending over half of his life in rescue kennels, eight-year-old shepherd mix Mason has finally been adopted.

Mason was abandoned in 2019 and was found by Hilbrae Rescue Kennels staff as being very thin and very distrustful.

Back in 2022, a staff member at the rescue centre told us that Mason was desperate for a home filled with love, calling him "one of the most affectionate dogs you could ever meet".

The appeal to find Mason a forever home was relaunched at the end of January, and even caught the eye of a television star.