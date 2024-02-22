Woman in 'critical condition' after car leaves residential road in Telford

Emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance rushed to Yates Way in Ketley Bank, Telford at around 10.15am on Thursday following multiple reports of a collision.

Upon arrival, ambulance crews found one car had come off the road, leaving the driver in a critical condition.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of an RTC on Yates Way in Ketley Bank, Telford at 10.15am.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered one car had come off the road and the driver, a woman, was in a critical condition.

"She was receiving basic life support from bystanders and ambulance crews immediately took over to administer advanced life support. She was conveyed via land ambulance to Princess Royal Hospital for further treatment."