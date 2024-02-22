Pair left with 'life changing injuries' after car hits tree in Telford crash

Three people were injured in the single-car collision at around 10.20am on Sunday when a car left the the A4169 in Lightmoor, Telford, and hit a tree.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue reported its crews had to free one of the casualties by cutting them out the car.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midland Air Ambulance from Cosford and the Midland Air Ambulance from Tatenhill attended the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the incident saw the 45-year-old male driver of the car and a 62-year-old female passenger taken by air ambulance to hospital in Stoke-on-Trent with "life changing injuries".

The child in the car was taken to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford by land ambulance, but his injuries have since been described as only "minor".

Police at the scene on Sunday

West Mercia Police is now appealing for any witnesses or who have seen the collision or has dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is is urged to contact PC Ashley Keville by emailing ashley.keville@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 101 extension 7702272 quoting incident number 134i of 18 February 2024.