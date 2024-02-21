Telford shopping centre evacuated as power cut hits area

Hundreds of shoppers were asked to leave Telford Shopping Centre at around 11.45am on Wednesday, as the area was hit by a power cut.

The shopping centre reportedly reopened by 12.05pm.

Telford Shopping Centre

A large power cut that impacted the town centre and surrounding areas was reported on Wednesday morning. It is understood to be related to the roadworks currently being undertaken on Holyhead Road. https://dai.ly/x8t2o06

Aldi, on Holyhead Road, in St Georges, appears to be one of the properties affected and remained closed at around 12.45pm.

Sign at Aldi, on Holyhead Road

A spokesperson from National Grid said: "We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 11.23am this morning and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you."

Roadworks on Holyhead Road.

According to National Grid, around 16 properties in the TF2 area remained without power at around 12.30pm.

They expected power to be restored by 4.30pm.