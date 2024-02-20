University asks students and staff to work from home due to IT issue

Wolverhampton University, which has campuses in Wolverhampton, Walsall and Telford, has put out a message to all staff and students to advise them to stay at home after a systems issue across all of the university campuses.

It said that the Microsoft 365 systems would be available for access outside of the university campuses and asked for people to keep their eye on emails for further updates throughout the day.

The Wolverhampton University website is also unavailable due to the IT issues.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton University said: "Due to a systems issue across all of our campuses, we’re asking staff and students to stay at home today where you should be able to access Microsoft 365 systems.

"Please keep an eye on your University emails for further updates.

"The website is also temporarily unavailable for the time being.

"Please bear with us."