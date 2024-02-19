An air ambulance, the land ambulance service, police and two fire engines were scrambled to the A4169 at Lightmoor, Telford, to reports of a collision where persons were trapped at around 10.07am on Sunday.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We received a call around 10.20am on Sunday morning with a report of a collision on Nightingale Walk, Lightmoor in Telford.

"Officers attended the incident to find one vehicle involved.

"A seven-year-old boy was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital.

"A 45-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman were taken to Stoke hospital with serious injuries."

When the two fire engines and an operations officer from Telford Central arrived at the scene they found a crash involving “one car in collision with tree”.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said one casualty was “released from entrapment using cutting equipment.”

The fire service said that also at the scene of the incident were the air ambulance, the land ambulance service and the police.

The fire service incident stop message was sent at 11.20am.