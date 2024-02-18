Air ambulance scrambled as firefighters cut road crash casualty from car after 'hitting tree'

An air ambulance, the land ambulance service, the police and two fire engines were scrambled to the A4169 at Lightmoor, Telford, to reports of a crash where persons were trapped at 10.07am.

When the two fire engines and an operations officer from Telford Central arrived at the scene they found a crash involving "one car in collision with tree".

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said one casualty was "released from entrapment using cutting equipment."

The fire service said that also at the scene of the incident were the air ambulance, the land ambulance service and the police.

There is no update on the condition of the casualty but AA Traffic News reported after midday that the road was partially blocked and traffic was queuing.

The website reported that the road was partially blocked on A4169 Queensway both ways around Lightmoor Road and that the incident was first reported at 10.44am.

The fire service incident stop message was sent at 11.20am.