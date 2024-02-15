A campaign to help find a home for eight-year-old Mason, a German Shepherd cross in Hilbrae Rescue Kennels has gone international.

Mason, who has been dubbed 'Britain's most unwanted dog', was rescued in 2019, and has now spent over half his life in kennels.

Two weeks ago, a campaign to find him his forever home was relaunched by Shropshire Canine's Cheryl Gibson, who works to raise the profile of dogs in rescue centres.

Last weekend, Queen of the Jungle and star of Geordie Shore, Vicky Pattison shared Mason's heartbreaking story on her Instagram.

Since then, Cheryl says Hilbrae has received calls from as far away as Sweden.

Mason has spent more than half his life in kennels. Photo: Emily Cartwright

Mason has also had multiple visits at the kennel in Cold Hatton north of Telford, with one looking particularly promising.

But as the staff know all too well, nothing is set in stone - so the appeal continues.

Mason has been described by the kennel's staff as a "love-bug" who is desperate to find a forever home full of affection.

Hilbrae's Marty Burrell believes Mason is "misunderstood" and isn't being considered as a potential pet due to his size.

Mason is looking for a quiet home, with a family experienced with larger breeds.

Those interested would need to spend some time allowing him to adjust to life outside the kennels.

Anyone interested is asked to contact Hilbrae Rescue Kennels on 01952 541254.