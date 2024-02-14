Wales rugby legend's iconic Lions 'battle of Boet Erasmus Stadium' shirt set to go under the hammer in Telford

The jersey of the former Wales and Lions scrum-half was worn during the Third Test 26-9 win over the Springboks in Port Elizabeth during the infamous 1974 British Lions tour of South Africa.

It is set to sell £15,000 at Mullocks auctions in Telford on February 22.

The match, held on July 13, 1974, became notorious for the ‘99 Call’ - a secret signal for Lions' players to attack the Springboks en masse to disrupt their dirty tactics.

It triggered one of the most violent rugby matches every captured on film but helped secure the Lions a historic 3-0 test series win.

Edwards’ number 9 shirt he wore during the legendary ‘Battle of Boet Erasmus Stadium’, is now being auctioned.

It is set to fetch between £9,000 and £15,000 but could sell for far more.

A spokesperson said: “There can surely be few more iconic such jerseys.

“Sir Gareth Edwards was one of the world's greatest scrum halves, in the second biggest ever British and Irish Lions' victory over South Africa, on their unique unbeaten tour in 1974.

“This jersey was worn by the double Lion in the 26-9 Third Test win over the Springboks at Port Elizabeth.

“The classic scarlet issue, with slight fading to chest and with white collar a little 'pinked' in the wash, Lions' Four Nations crest to breast and white stitched 9 to reverse.”

The 50-year-old Umbro shirt is still in very good condition and could follow another of Edwards’ tour shirts which fetched £15,000 several years ago.