Dog owner who let pets fight and didn't seek vet treatment for injuries avoids jail

Greg Peter Cashmore admitted three animal cruelty charges when he appeared before District Judge Ian Barnes at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Formerly of Cold Hatton near Telford but now living in Stoke-on-Trent, the 35-year-old was staying with a partner in Cheadle, Cheshire at the time of the offences in March 2022, the court heard.

Solicitor Regan Peggs, prosecuting on behalf of the RSPCA, told the court that the animal charity served a warrant at Churchill Road in Cheadle where a pair of dogs were discovered with visible wounds caused by fighting.

He said: "The inspector went to the rear of the premises where there were a series of kennels in the garden. In kennel two was Thor, a tan-and-white lurcher with scarring to muzzle and scoring on joints and paws.

"In kennel three was a dark brindle bull lurcher called Django with scarring on the muzzle."