Charities receive share of £40k from Tree of Light appeal

The Tree of Light appeal, which provides people with a poignant way to remember loved ones, is organised by Telford's four rotary clubs – Ironbridge, Wellington, Telford Centre, and Wrekin.

Since it began in 1985 it has raised an astonishing £833,000.

This year Severn Hospice will be receiving £20,000, Hope House children's hospice will get £10,000, and Telford First Responders will also be given £10,000 – to go towards fundraising for a new vehicle.

Peter Seaward, vice president of Wellington Rotary Club and chairman of the Tree of Light appeal, said they were honoured and privileged at the response to the appeal – and to be providing important support for worthy charities.

He paid tribute to his colleagues for their efforts in running the appeal.

He said: "It is a privilege to work with such a dedicated team of rotarians. We have a challenge as the technology improves and our ages get older – we are keeping abreast of it all but we welcome any members who want to join our clubs to help us out with that."

Mr Seaward said that since the launch of the appeal approaching 60 different charities had benefitted from the funds raised.

And he added that while the fundraising was hugely important, the purpose of the tree was to allow people to remember loved ones – a fact that makes it all the more worthwhile.

Mr Seaward said they were delighted to be able to support the charities, adding: "It is an honour to be able to give this money away."

Nicky Green, Severn Hospice's senior community fundraiser said the donation would make a huge difference to the charity.

She said: "To be chosen once again by the rotarians to benefit from their Tree of Light is amazing.

"The rotarians are so well respected and have such great support from the people of Telford & Wrekin. Over the years, they have supported us and for them to choose us to benefit from their annual Tree of Light makes us so proud.

"Receiving such a large amount today will make a huge difference to us and to the care we provide. Each year we care for and support more than 3,000 local people who are living with incurable illness. We know that we have touched the lives of many in the rotarian community and we would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank them for all they do."

Dawn Ball, Hope House fundraiser, said the charity was hugely grateful for the donation.

She said: "We are so thankful the Telford Tree of Light chose to support Hope House Children’s Hospices again last Christmas. Every single donation we receive means the world to all of us and we genuinely couldn't be more thankful for the support of the rotary clubs that organise it and everyone who donated in memory of a loved one.

"The original £10,000 raised from the Tree of Light was doubled to an incredible £20,000 as part of our Final Moments Matter campaign to fund all of the end of life care at our hospices for this year.

"Our families tell us every day that our hospices are an absolute lifeline for them. The care we provide thanks to donations, such as those from the Telford Tree of Light, is expert, bespoke and life-changing. Thank you."