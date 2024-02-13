Telford man, 35, charged with domestic abuse related offences
A 35-year-old man from Telford has been charged with several domestic abuse-related offences.
By Megan Jones
Published
Police in Telford have said that Tony Price, 35, has been charged with three offences relating to domestic abuse.
Price, of Church Road in Dawley, Telford has been charged with engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour and two counts of aggravated bodily harm.
The 35-year-old is due to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 13.