Woman, 99, in A&E corridor for three days leaving family anxious and upset

Florence May Poyser was taken by ambulance to A&E at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford on Wednesday from her home in Hadley, and on Friday she was still in the draughty corridor as medics looked for a bed on a ward.

Ron Bowden, Florence's 65-year-old son, said after seeing his mum on Friday afternoon: "They are trying to get her a bed in ward 10 but she is thinking that she will never leave the hospital."

Mr Bowden doesn't pin the blame on NHS staff for problems, but says the Government should sort it out.