Revolting find as bin bags full of dog mess dumped on Telford street
Police officers have warned they will take action after a disgusting rubbish bags full of dog faeces were dumped on a Telford street.
By Sue Austin
Published
Last updated
The revolting bags were found in Station Road, Lawley.
Local police say the black bin bags contained dog faeces, puppy pads and rags.
They have been taken away and disposed of safely.
However West Mercia Police said it was working with Lawley Parish Council to identify the offender or offenders and said strong action will be taken when they are found.