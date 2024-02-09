Drug and alcohol rehab group plans for new training room

Telford After Care Team (TACT) is a non-profit organisation that helps people over the age of 18 in their recovery from addiction.

TACT, based in Strickland House, The Lawns, in Wellington, currently runs from its main building and a temporary Portakabin.

The temporary Portakabin is used for staff training and community education and is positioned at the side of the main building.

Plans submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council proposed to replace the Portakabin training room outbuilding with a permanent structure.

This will involve the demolition of an existing bricked outbuilding.

“The proposals will update the property with a fresher look the will complement the existing main building that can be used all year round,” says applicant Carrie Mackenzie in the plan’s design and access statement.

“The appearance will be further enhanced due to the existing rear outbuilding which will be demolished.”

Submitted plans show no change to the existing main building. The new training room building would be fitted with an access ramp and include a small kitchen, disabled toilet and store.

“TACT assist in individuals who are recovering from abuse, mental illness, drug alcohol or similar issues,” adds the planning statement.

“They do not provide primary treatment, but support individuals through ongoing recovery and assist and help them create a future.

“Their aim is to promote recovery in the community. The main building is where the day to day running of TACT is facilitated.”

The community interest group offer a drop-in service, peer support groups and one to one support.

The organisation’s website adds: “Our support is delivered by a team of professionals that are experts by experience.

“We facilitate many peer-led support groups and offer free and confidential one-to-one support, alongside this, we have many volunteering opportunities to help get you back on track.

“The main aim of TACT is to assist people in recovery from using drugs or alcohol.

“This is achieved by improving the health and wellbeing of its service users; empowering people to lead productive and fulfilling lives so that they can once again be valued members of the community.

“TACT was set up to provide its service users with a structured and daily programme of activities and a powerful network of contacts to assist with practical issues such as housing, health needs, benefits and employment opportunities.

“TACT is a community interest company run and managed by people who have been service users.”

Plans can be viewed on the Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning portal on their website, application number TWC/2024/0101. Any comments should be made during the consultation phase which ends on February 28.