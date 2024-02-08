Rogue Telford landlord forced to pay £10,000 after safety issues found at HMOs

Overflowing bins, an overgrown garden, a collapsed front fence and fire escape defects were just some of the issues found at the two houses of multiple occupancy (HMOs) by Telford & Wrekin Council's Private Sector Housing Team.

The authority said the properties housed vulnerable residents.

It issued the landlord with civil penalty notices, leaving them having to pay £10,000.

Damaged fire escape at one of the HMOs. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Damaged wall at one of the HMOs. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader and cabinet member for homes and enforcement said: “We work closely with Telford and Wrekin landlords, supporting them to meet their legal obligations.

“However, we will take strong enforcement action and apply sanctions when needed, to protect our residents in the private rented sector.

Overgrown garden at one of the HMOs. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

“The significant fines imposed on the two HMOs should send a strong message to prevent other landlords from breaching their duties and from failing to provide the appropriate support and accommodation for our vulnerable residents in supported accommodation properties."

Residents are encouraged to report problems with privately rented homes through the Telford & Wrekin Council website.