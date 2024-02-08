Telford man, 46, jailed for breaching Domestic Violence Protection Order

Glyn Hull, 46, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 28 days in prison at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The court was shown evidence that between January 28/29, Hull had breached his DVPO by being in the company of the person the order was put in place to protect.

Detective Sergeant Chloe Jones, from Telford’s Protecting Vulnerable People Team, said: “Domestic abuse is a devastating crime that shatters the lives of victims and their families.

“Domestic Violence Protection Orders are one of the tools we have that means we can take immediate action to be taken to protect vulnerable victims, and give them a degree of breathing space from the perpetrator while they consider their options with the help of support agencies available.

“We’re pleased that the court recognised the importance of a DVPO and granted the order for 28 days.”

To report cases of domestic abuse go online to www.westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/domestic-abuse/a1/report-domestic-abuse

Always call 999 in an emergency.