Planning inspector to rule on proposal to build home on overgrown land in Telford

Applicant Parry Jones Homes submitted plans last year for a three-bedroomed home to be built on vacant land at Bluebell Coppice in Ketley.

The applicant says that the site is ‘largely overgrown with self-seeded vegetation’.

During the application phase seven separate objections were raised by residents, with all but one of these coming from residents of Bluebell Coppice.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s drainage department also objected to the scheme.

The council’s planning department refused the plans in October raising fears over a loss of an important piece of open space. They added that the proposed house would have a ‘cramped appearance’ and would create an ‘incongruous feature’ within the street.

Planners also fear that the development would have a ‘detrimental impact’ on neighbouring properties and highlighted drainage concerns.

Parry Jones Homes has appealed the decision and an independent planning inspector will now look over the plans.

Responding to the council’s claim that the site is ‘important open space’ they argued that the land is not part of the designated ‘Green Network’ land.

“The proposal shows good design, scale, detailing, form, density, orientation and layout,” the applicant said in their statement of case.

“But also good overall spatial quality.”

Parry Jones Homes argued that the proposal is of ‘identical style and design’ to other properties in the cul-de-sac.

It said that the planning officer’s view that the proposal is ‘incongruous or out of harmony’ with its surroundings ‘is not a justifiable reason for refusal’.

“Whilst the layout of the property may differ from some standards, it is important to take into account the ability to get round all sides of the building,” they added.

“With the front elevation set back from the front of the new pavement (currently service strip) access is available around all sides.”

The council’s planning officer argued that a reason for refusal was ‘a lack of drainage information submitted’.

Parry Jones Homes added: “The applicants are happy to accept a suitably worded condition, which should a drainage infrastructure be identified, that works will halt, and either the local planning authority’s drainage team, or building control would be involved in the design of any scheme as necessary to suitably resolve any issue, should there be one.

“This is considered to be precautionary however due to the previous discussion, with no evidence of any private soakaway system provided by any parties.”