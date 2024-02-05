Prominent Telford building set to be converted into flats and homes of multiple occupancy

Churchill House in Wellington was first shown on the 1885-1903 Ordnance Survey, but the building’s current office space has been left unused.

Plans have been approved for the building, which is located on the corner of Queen Street and Church Street, to be converted into flats and two houses of multiple occupancy (HMO).

The existing Pizza Plus takeaway listed at 19 Church Street; and Sphinx business at 19a Church Street will be unaffected by the development.

The applicant said: “The design of the apartments utilises the interior space of the existing property with minimal alteration to allow the new dwellings to work as a domestic home environment.

“The building will be upgraded thermally complying with the latest building regulations standards in levels of insulation and efficient space, and water systems. The existing windows will be retained with secondary glazing provided internally.

“National and local planning policies encourage the conversion of redundant buildings into habitable accommodation, especially in built up areas like Wellington.