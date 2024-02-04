Having previously worked as a solicitor, she supported many clients with a range of issues.

But her career journey has since taken her on a totally different path, though no less rewarding. Some seven years ago, she quit her law career to fulfil a musical passion.

She is now inspiring young people by running Music Heroes, an instrument tuition service to schools in Shropshire and Telford. And it's a business that is growing.

Gayle and the team she works with support hundreds of youngsters across the county. She also now has a studio at 7 The Dana, Howard Street, Shrewsbury – a further sign of the growing success story of Music Heroes.

"I have always been a musician," says Gayle. "I am a classical pianist and still do that.

"I decided I wanted to set up my own business so I started private piano tuition and it went well. I was seeing growing demand for lessons and I spotted a gap in the market for a music school with a more contemporary rock and pop focus."

She started approaching local primary schools to share her ideas.

"And the rest is history really," she says."It's just grown like that."

Music Heroes, set up in 2016, now has more than 700 students across Shropshire and Powys.Gayle has built a team of a dozen professional musicians, who are experienced tutors and experts in their fields.

Inside the studio

Music Heroes welcomes absolute beginners of all ages through to experienced musicians looking for expert input in particular genres. They have everything covered in the team from classical through to folk, jazz, rock and metal.

"When I was learning music at 10 or 11, it was classical or nothing," Gayle, now 40, says. "There was no option really and I got fed up with it for a time and stopped at 18.