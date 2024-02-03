Could snow be on the way for Shropshire?

With January temperatures ending up just a little above average, despite a cold snap sandwiched between the storms, we could have been fooled into thinking that the chance of snow for Shropshire this winter had gone.

But forecasters have hinted that, by next weekend we could indeed see a little of the white stuff.

The Met Office warns that next week with be among the most uncertain that it can get, particularly for England and Wales.

However one model is that colder temperatures could blow in from the north and the jet stream potentially bringing sleet or maybe even some snow flurries for parts of the county on Saturday and into Sunday night.

Snow above Llangollen in January

Most likely areas for the sleet to turn to snow will be on higher ground, from the Wrekin to the South Shropshire hills and the Welsh hills to the west.

There will certainly be no big dump of snow though. After that threat of flurries overnight on Saturday, the Met Office says that the weather will calm down with the jet stream heading out to the west leaving Britain with high pressure.

This will mean colder temperatures but much dryer weather for the middle of February.