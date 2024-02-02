70-minute delays on the M54 following crash and vehicle fire

The incident happened between Junction 3 for Tong and Junction 2.

The Central Motorways Policing Group were on the scene before 8am.

National Highways said: "There is reduced capacity on the M54 between J3 (Wolverhampton) and J2 (M6) due to a collision and vehicle fire.

There were initially 2-3 mile tailbacks and delays of at least 70 minutes on approach.

The incident happened during rush hour (Image: National Highways)

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 07:17 on Friday, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a Road Traffic Collision had taken place.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Albrighton and Telford."

Lane 2 reopened just after 8am, but traffic was still heavy and drivers were urged to be cautious.

West Mercia Police told the Shropshire Star that "injuries are unclear at this time."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.