Floral tributes mark scene of Telford road tragedy that killed girl, 15, as police issue appeal

The teenager, a pupil at Telford Park School, sadly died after a collision involving a black Ford C-Max on West Centre Way in the town at 5.15pm on Tuesday.

Holly Rigby, headteacher of Telford Park School, said: "We can confirm that the young person tragically killed on Tuesday evening attended Telford Park School.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the young person who has passed away; however, we are not in a position to name them at this time, whilst we wait for family members to be informed.

"An accident of this nature and the loss of a young life is always deeply distressing, and we will do everything we can to support our pupils and staff team at this terrible time and will be making extra counselling support available in the coming days and weeks."

Telford & Wrekin Council say it would be supporting the school "at this difficult time.”

A council spokesperson said: "Telford Park School and Telford & Wrekin Council have extended their sympathies in statements this week.

“We can confirm that the young person who sadly died on Tuesday evening attended Telford Park School.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the young person who has passed away, and will be supporting the school at this difficult time.”

West Mercia Police is appealing for witnesses following the crash.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said they received a call around 5.15pm on Tuesday with a report of a collision on West Centre Way in Telford.

“Officers attended the incident to find a pedestrian and car involved," said the spokesperson.

"A girl aged 15 years old was taken to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital where she sadly died from her injuries. No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.”

It emerged that two off-duty ambulance staff were on the scene and cared for the girl before their colleagues arrived.

An spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a Critical Care Car from Midland Air Ambulance and a passing-by Patient Transport Service crew attended the scene.

“Upon arrival, we found a teenage girl who was the pedestrian being cared for by two off-duty ambulance staff, she was assessed and had sustained life-threatening injuries.

“She received advanced life support at the scene which continued en route to Birmingham Children’s Hospital where she was conveyed under emergency blue light conditions for further treatment. The driver of the car did not require treatment.”

Police issued an appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage, to contact them.

PC Steve Wootton by emailing stephen.wootton@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 01905 973369 quoting incident 331i of the 30 January 2024.

Information can also be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.