Girl, 15, dies in hospital after being hit by car in Telford

West Mercia Police confirmed the tragic death after emergency services scrambled to reports of a collision on West Centre Way at 5.15pm.

On Wednesday morning the force announced that a 15-year-old girl had died.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We received a call around 5.15pm yesterday evening with a report of a collision on West Centre Way in Telford.

"Officers attended the incident to find a pedestrian and car involved.

"A girl aged 15 years old was taken to the Birmingham Children's Hospital where she sadly died from her injuries.

"No arrests have been made and enquiries are on-going."

Police said the B5072 between Old Park Roundabout and the Thomas Telford School would be "closed for the next few hours" after the collision on Tuesday, with the route not reopening until around 10pm.

It has emerged that two off duty ambulance staff were on the scene and caring for the badly injured teenager before their colleagues arrived.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 5.28pm to a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian at the junction of the B5072 and Old Park Roundabout in Dawley.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a Critical Care Car from Midland Air Ambulance and a passing-by Patient Transport Service crew attended the scene.

"Upon arrival, we found a teenage girl who was the pedestrian being cared for by two off-duty ambulance staff, she was assessed and had sustained life-threatening injuries.

"She received advanced life support at the scene which continued en route to Birmingham Children's Hospital where she was conveyed under emergency blue light conditions for further treatment.

"The driver of the car did not require treatment.”