Christmas eve row results in man losing his driving licence
A man who moved his car from his driveway in the early hours of Christmas Day during a domestic dispute has been fined and banned from driving.
By Sue Austin
James Bowditch, 39, of Calcott, Stirchley, had 118 microgrammes of breath in 100 millilitres of breath when arrested by police. The legal limit is 35.
Hannah Baddeley, prosecuting, told Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday that police were called to Bowditch's former home at 1.35am on December 25.