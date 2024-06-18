Your right to vote will get you through these Shifnal roadworks - council

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Haughton Road is one of more than 60 stretches of road in the county set to be resurfaced in the 2024/25 financial year, as Shropshire Council continues its programme of work on county’s roads.

Haughton Road, Shifnal is to be resurfaced from Tuesday, July 2 to Monday July 8, including polling day, July 4

Work will take place between 9.30am and 4pm each day, and the road will be closed during these times.

The council says access will be maintained for people voting in the General Election on July 4.

Others who will be able to get through are local residents who live and reside within the road closure, businesses located within the closure (if applicable), pedestrians, dismounted cyclists and equestrians and emergency vehicles.

During the closures a signed diversion will be place – and access/egress for properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so.

Depending on their vehicle type, road users may be able to choose an alternative diversion route.

People are asked not to park on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress.

All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and on https://one.network/