Three metric tonnes: Flytippers completely blocked this country lane and you won't believe what they left

The rubbish – cleared up by Shropshire Council’s contractor Idverde in late May – included nappies, building insulation, empty paint tubs, building rubble and general household waste.

People are being warned not to dump rubbish on Shropshire’s roads after more than 3,000kg of waste had to be cleared from the lane near Trefonen, close to Oswestry.

Workers clearing the fly-tipped waste. Picture: Shropshire Council

And the council is urging residents to report to it any cases of fly-tipping that they become aware of.

Andy Wilde, assistant director – infrastructure with Shropshire Council, said: “Sadly, and in common with the rest of the country, Shropshire has experienced an increase in fly-tipping in recent years – and this recent incident near Trefonen is just one example.

"The illegal dumping of rubbish not only damages the environment but also costs a significant amount to remove, which is money that the council could use to support other services.

“We are working with West Mercia Police and actively investigating all reports of fly-tipping and will take enforcement action against offenders.

The lane after the fly-tipped waste was cleared. Picture: Shropshire Council

"We’re asking residents, businesses and visitors to help by reporting any suspicious activities, where illegal dumping has occurred. The assistance of our communities really is crucial in our efforts.

“As well as reporting, we encourage individuals to share any relevant photos or dashcam footage that may aid in identifying those responsible for these offences. All information will be treated confidentially.”

Anyone who witnesses or has information about fly-tipping is asked to report it via the Shropshire Council website or by calling 0345 678 9006.